Israel moves to counteract Russian EW activity from Syria

Although its reputation for EW efficiency has suffered in Ukraine, it has always been a point of pride for the Russian military to employ active EW capabilities as a vital countermeasure to the effectiveness of Western weaponry.

Israel is certainly paying attention to GPS denial activity conducted by Russian forces in Syria, including disruption to Israeli civil aviation in January 2022.

As a result, the IDF is accelerating the development of systems that will make Israeli military systems immune to such disruption. Some are already in operation while others are being tested.

The Russian MoD has acknowledged the presence