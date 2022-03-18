Israel moves to counteract Russian EW activity from Syria

UK seeks US-made ballistic missile defence equipment
Less than a month after delaying a BMD radar plan until 2029, the UK MoD is now requesting equipment from Lockheed Martin under the FMS programme.
Although its reputation for EW efficiency has suffered in Ukraine, it has always been a point of pride for the Russian military to employ active EW capabilities as a vital countermeasure to the effectiveness of Western weaponry.
Israel is certainly paying attention to GPS denial activity conducted by Russian forces in Syria, including disruption to Israeli civil aviation in January 2022.
As a result, the IDF is accelerating the development of systems that will make Israeli military systems immune to such disruption. Some are already in operation while others are being tested.
The Russian MoD has acknowledged the presence
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Less than a month after delaying a BMD radar plan until 2029, the UK MoD is now requesting equipment from Lockheed Martin under the FMS programme.
Canada will use TORCH-X as part of its Airspace Coordination Centre Modernisation programme.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine extends beyond conventional warfare, with Moscow capable of wielding extensive offensive cyber capabilities to attack NATO allies.
A new ultra-small form factor rugged mission computer can be used in diverse defence and aerospace applications, says developer Curtiss-Wright.
Network experts from US Army Futures Command created an environment allowing multinational partners onto a common network for experiments in Project Convergence.
Working on behalf of an unnamed customer, BIRD Aerosystems will install its ASIO ISR suite aboard a King Air 350.