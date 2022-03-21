To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Isotropic Systems claims world first for mobile military SATCOM with GM2000 series

21st March 2022 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Isotropic Systems developed a multi-link SATCOM terminal that links satellites in different orbits. (Photo: Isotropic Systems)

Isotropic Systems believes it is now possible to run multiple concurrent links from a single solid-state device and converge operational intelligence platforms with multi-orbit SATCOM systems.

UK-headquartered Isotropic Systems claims to have developed the first military-standard multi-link ground satellite terminal for communications-on-the-move (COTM).

The GM2000 series operates in the full Ka-band range of commercial and military frequencies with multiple software-defined link and bandwidth configuration options. The solution features fully integrated power and a wide array of modem options for COTM applications, Isotropic Systems announced on 21 March.

It added: ‘The new terminal range provides total path resiliency and mission assurance and meets the DoD JADC2 requirements and the CS25 [Capability Set 25] and CS27 requirements for the US Army.’

Isotropic Systems CEO John Finney said: ‘For the first time, it is possible to run multiple concurrent links from a single solid-state device and converge operational intelligence platforms with multi-orbit communication systems.’

Isotropic Systems will launch the range in the second half of 2022 with various terminal size options.

