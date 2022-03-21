Isotropic Systems claims world first for mobile military SATCOM with GM2000 series

UK-headquartered Isotropic Systems claims to have developed the first military-standard multi-link ground satellite terminal for communications-on-the-move (COTM).

The GM2000 series operates in the full Ka-band range of commercial and military frequencies with multiple software-defined link and bandwidth configuration options. The solution features fully integrated power and a wide array of modem options for COTM applications, Isotropic Systems announced on 21 March.

It added: ‘The new terminal range provides total path resiliency and mission assurance and meets the DoD JADC2 requirements and the CS25 [Capability Set 25] and CS27 requirements for the US Army.’

Isotropic Systems CEO John Finney said: ‘For the first time, it is possible to run multiple concurrent links from a single solid-state device and converge operational intelligence platforms with multi-orbit communication systems.’

Isotropic Systems will launch the range in the second half of 2022 with various terminal size options.