Digital Battlespace

Indra works with Hensoldt on new Typhoon AESA radar

4th August 2020 - 10:50 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Indra is co-developing a new version of the AESA radar for the Eurofighter Typhoon, in a consortium with Germany-based Hensoldt Sensors.

The new E-Scan Common Radar System MK. 1 (ECRS MK1) will equip Typhoons operated by the German and Spanish air forces.

‘This programme will deliver one of the world ...

