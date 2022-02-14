Indra eyes its chances with narrow-band SATCOM via Internet of Things

Indra sees defence market opportunities in narrow-band SATCOM services via IoT. (Image: Sateliot)

By acquiring a stake in fellow Spanish company Sateliot, Indra hopes to exploit defence SATCOM opportunities using the Internet of Things.

Indra has bought an undisclosed stake in Spain-based space startup company Sateliot, as it seeks to exploit defence opportunities for narrow-band SATCOM services using the Internet of Things (IoT).

Sateliot plans to deploy SATCOM with global coverage via a network of low-orbit nanosatellites.

As Sateliot’s industrial partner, Indra stated on 10 February that it will develop a new range of global solutions for military IoT SATCOM ‘in a scenario in which hyperconnectivity and sensorisation will be key to the future of operations’. It will also integrate Sateliot’s solutions into its product range.

Indra believes global IoT connectivity ‘offers huge market potential’ to equip physical assets with sensors, even in remote areas with limited coverage.

Indra CEO Ignacio Mataix stated that ‘hyperconnectivity and sensorisation are technological trends that will be key in the mid-term in the new Defence and Security programmes led by the Combat Cloud and the IoBT (Internet of Battlefield Things).’