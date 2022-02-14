Indra eyes its chances with narrow-band SATCOM via Internet of Things

USSOCOM orders more Falcon IV radios
Modification raises the overall contract value for USSOCOM manpack radios to more than $550 million.
Indra has bought an undisclosed stake in Spain-based space startup company Sateliot, as it seeks to exploit defence opportunities for narrow-band SATCOM services using the Internet of Things (IoT).
Sateliot plans to deploy SATCOM with global coverage via a network of low-orbit nanosatellites.
As Sateliot’s industrial partner, Indra stated on 10 February that it will develop a new range of global solutions for military IoT SATCOM ‘in a scenario in which hyperconnectivity and sensorisation will be key to the future of operations’. It will also integrate Sateliot’s solutions into its product range.
Indra believes global IoT connectivity ‘offers huge market potential’ to equip physical assets with sensors, even in remote areas with limited coverage.
Indra CEO Ignacio Mataix stated that ‘hyperconnectivity and sensorisation are technological trends that will be key in the mid-term in the new Defence and Security programmes led by the Combat Cloud and the IoBT (Internet of Battlefield Things).’
The Five Eyes arrangement has been a lynchpin of military interoperability but with new threats and emerging technologies, is it still fit for purpose?
In the first episode of series three of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast, we look at how the partnership enhances military interoperability.
Raytheon has completed thermal vacuum tests of its sensor payload aboard the next-generation US geosynchronous missile warning satellite.
The fifth Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit satellite has been accepted into service with the US Space Force.
Boeing is providing engineering services and supplies for the P-8A Acoustic Operational Flight Program.