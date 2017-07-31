India reissues SIGINT aircraft request
India’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) released an RfI in late July to procure five twin-engine aircraft for signal intelligence (SIGINT) and communication jamming (COMJAM) roles for the Indian Air Force (IAF), and two SIGINT aircraft for the National Technical Research Organisation.
The latter is an intelligence agency under the national security advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office.
The last date for responding to the RfI is 18 September, with an RfP likely to be issued in the second quarter of 2018. Delivery is 24 months effective from the date of contract.
This is the second request by the MoD.
