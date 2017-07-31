To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

India reissues SIGINT aircraft request

31st July 2017 - 01:05 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

India’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) released an RfI in late July to procure five twin-engine aircraft for signal intelligence (SIGINT) and communication jamming (COMJAM) roles for the Indian Air Force (IAF), and two SIGINT aircraft for the National Technical Research Organisation.

The latter is an intelligence agency under the national security advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office.

The last date for responding to the RfI is 18 September, with an RfP likely to be issued in the second quarter of 2018. Delivery is 24 months effective from the date of contract. 

This is the second request by the MoD. The

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us