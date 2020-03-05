Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: India gets defence export order from Armenia

5th March 2020 - 02:00 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

Four Indian Swathi weapon locating radars (WLRs) have been sold to Armenia for around $40 million. Deliveries are believed to have started, Shephard has learned.

Landlocked Armenia, which has been embroiled for decades in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan, had expressed interest in purchasing such radars from India during the ...

