I/ITSEC 2012: USAF recasts training priorities

A US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) representative has outlined a shift in focus for the service towards less aircrew training and more consideration of C4ISR operations.

Speaking at a briefing at the I/ITSEC conference in Orlando, Florida, Jack Blackhurst, director of Human Effectiveness Directorate, 711th Human Performance Wing, AFRL, explained that there is now more focus on ISR, cyber and special operations training.

‘The air force perspective is that there's a significant change in focus,’ Blackhurst said. ‘We’re not buying many new weapon systems today and this is going to require more simulation and training.’

He said that there