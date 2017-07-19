IAI, Honeywell partner for GPS anti-jam system

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Honeywell Aerospace have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop an advanced GPS anti-jam navigation system, IAI announced on 17 July.

The two companies will engineer and manufacture a combined GPS anti-jam solution that combines IAI's existing ADA GPS anti-jamming system with Honeywell's embedded GPS Inertial Navigation System; with the ADA system integrated as a subsystem, or as an embedded module into Honeywell's navigation systems.

The solution will be marketed to target military navigation markets, and will have the potential to support future directives of the GPS directorate.

The solution will be designed to protect modern navigation, communications, and intelligence collection and electronic warfare systems from exposure to disrupt or denial-of-service attacks from jammers.

Boaz Levi, EVP and general manager of Systems, Missiles and Space Group in IAI, said: ‘This collaboration brings together the technological excellence and response to [customers'] needs of two leading companies.

‘Facing today's threats to GPS, the ability to combine advanced anti-jamming capabilities as part of the embedded GPS INS systems is a must. The joint product can be deployed as a turn-key solution or as an upgrade to IAI and Honeywell's existing customer base.’

