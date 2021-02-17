IAI grows its POP tactical payload family

MegaPOP blends high-definition vision capabilities with a system that uses several sensors simultaneously.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) launched its new MegaPOP EO/IR payload on 17 February.

Developed by Tamam, the EO and inertial navigation division of IAI, MegaPOP blends high-definition vision capabilities with a system that uses several sensors simultaneously.

It joins a family of Plug-in Optronic Payload (POP) systems that also features ...