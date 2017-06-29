Huntington wins task order from NAVSEA

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Technical Solutions division has been awarded a task order by Naval Sea Systems Command to provide various engineering support services at Combat Direction Systems Activity, Dam Neck (CDSADN) in Virginia Beach, the company announced on 26 June.

If all options are exercised, the task order would be worth $40 million over the next five years.

Under the task order, the company’s technical division will provide global readiness and training engineering support services to CDSADN to meet tasking from multiple sponsors and agencies in countries worldwide.

Tony Cherry, a programme manager in Technical Solutions’ Integrated Mission Solutions Group, HII, said: ‘We are very excited about the opportunity to continue providing outstanding engineering support services to CDSADN. Camber has partnered with CDSADN for the last five years and we look forward to continuing our partnership.’

The task order is for engineering and design, network engineering and design, software and ontology development, prototype development, and related activities.