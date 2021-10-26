Hungary to order Mode 5 IFF for Mistral Coordination Post

Mistral Coordination Post. (Photo: MBDA)

Hungary is buying ten Mk XIIA IFF units plus associated equipment for integration with Mistral C2 systems.

Mode 5 Level 1 IFF interrogator equipment is being procured in Hungary for installation on C2 elements of the MBDA Mistral air defence missile system, according to a 25 October notice on the official EU tenders database.

A total of ten Mk XIIA Mode 5 IFF units will be bought by Hungarian defence procurement agency VBÜ Zrt, along with five systems for spare parts and ten crypto computers.

The successful bidder will also be required to provide training and technical validation services.

The equipment will be integrated with the Mistral Coordination Post (MCP). Shephard Defence Insight describes the MCP as providing the the necessary functions for the deployment and engagement of Mistral operational units at troop or platoon level.

Hungary has nine Mistral MCP units in service.