Hughes receives BGAN terminal order
Hughes Network Systems has received an order from the US Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic for the supply of over 200 Hughes 9211 Broadband Global Area Network (BGAN) satellite terminals, the company announced on 7 January.
The order has been placed through Hughes' partner Marshall Communications Corporation.
Hughes 9211 BGAN is a tablet-sized high data rate terminal that offers high-speed satellite connectivity in a light-weight and ruggedised device that can be deployed quickly and easily in demanding environments.
Delivering high-throughput speeds of over 650kbps with built-in, multi-user Wi-Fi access, the 9211 BGAN supports multiple team members simultaneously and overcomes line-of-sight limitations. With low power consumption, the terminal also includes a built-in compass and audio tone for signal acquisition.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Northrop Grumman IBCS air and missile defence system complete key test phase
Northrop Grumman's IBCS missile and air defence system for the US Army has completed its Initial Operational Test and Evaluation at White Sands Missile Range.
-
US Air Force to grow E-11A BACN airborne communications gateway fleet
The United States Air Force (USAF) is expanding its E-11A fleet from three to five after awarding Northrop Grumman a contract to integrate Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) on two additional aircraft.
-
TCI and ECS's new counter-drone system foregrounds ease of use
TCI and Enterprise Control Systems displayed a new version of their BlackTALON counter-uncrewed systems (C-UAS) solution at this year's Association of Old Crows event with an emphasis on ease of use.