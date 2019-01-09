Hughes receives BGAN terminal order

Hughes Network Systems has received an order from the US Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic for the supply of over 200 Hughes 9211 Broadband Global Area Network (BGAN) satellite terminals, the company announced on 7 January.

The order has been placed through Hughes' partner Marshall Communications Corporation.

Hughes 9211 BGAN is a tablet-sized high data rate terminal that offers high-speed satellite connectivity in a light-weight and ruggedised device that can be deployed quickly and easily in demanding environments.

Delivering high-throughput speeds of over 650kbps with built-in, multi-user Wi-Fi access, the 9211 BGAN supports multiple team members simultaneously and overcomes line-of-sight limitations. With low power consumption, the terminal also includes a built-in compass and audio tone for signal acquisition.