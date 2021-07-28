How Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are Becoming the Critical Enablers for JADC2 (webinar)

Just how are the US and its allies employing recent advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning and data fusion to make sense of the noise and help military commanders make better decisions faster?

The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to process the vast amounts of data collected on the modern battlefield is a central tenet of the Pentagon’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

In Shephard Studio’s webinar on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning as the Critical Enabler for JADC2 – brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Intelligence and Space – you will discover how militaries are applying AI and ML technologies to a multi-domain world.

Host Dr Thomas Withington speaks to Christopher Worley, Director Digital Innovation, and Dr Jim Wright, Technical Director ISRS, both with Raytheon Intelligence and Space.

Also joining the panel are Carlton Reeves, Vice President of Defence and Intelligence Sales at C3.ai and Dr Michael Fowler, Assistant Director for Autonomous and Multiagent Systems, at the Virginia Tech Hume Center for National Security and Technology.