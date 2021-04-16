Honeywell announces alternative military-grade navigation technology

New technologies use a variety of inputs to help ensure seamless navigation, even when GPS signals fail. (Photo: Honeywell)

Honeywell unveils three new military-grade navigation technologies

Honeywell has successfully demonstrated multiple new alternative navigation technologies designed for military aircraft. According to Honeywell, the new technologies will ensure seamless navigation when GPS systems are blocked or unavailable.

Vision-Aided Navigation uses a live optical or IR camera feed and compares with maps to provide accurate positioning, with GPS level accuracy, when GPS jamming may be present.

Celestial-Aided Navigation observes stars and reference objects orbiting the earth to determine position and velocity in the same way GPS does.

Magnetic Anomaly-Aided Navigation measures magnetic strength with sensors and uses geographical magnetic map data to identify the position of an aircraft relative to the Earth.

These alternative navigation systems are still in development but will be available in 2022, with initial deliveries to begin in 2023.

