Digital Battlespace
HII to perform analytical services for USSOCOM
Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has secured a $22 million contract as part of the SOCOM-Wide Mission Support-A (SWMS-A) contract.
It allows for the provision of analytical support services to the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Intelligence Directorate (J2).
Garry Schwartz, president of Technical Solutions’ Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, said: ‘SOCOM awarding this task order to HII again is stark recognition of our company’s performance… We will continue to provide high-quality analyses and assistance in carrying out all responsibilities required to support J2 intelligence missions.’
