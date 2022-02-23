Hensoldt plugs IFF Mode 5 into South Korea

Australia requests anti-missile kit for transport aircraft via FMS
Australia requests an FMS for LAIRCM replacement components to be installed on transport aircraft as part of an RAAF upgrade programme.
Hensoldt revealed on 18 February that it will deliver its latest IFF Mode 5 technology with radars for the Republic of Korea (ROK) Armed Forces.
The German company received two contracts from South Korean firm LIG Nex1, worth a combined €10 million ($), to deliver 20 MSSR 2000 ID monopulse secondary surveillance radars including test equipment and related services.
The IFF systems with enhanced Mode 5 encryption will be integrated into a number of coastal surveillance and air surveillance radars in South Korea, to improve their ability to distinguish hostile from friendly forces.
LIG Nex1 has also sourced IFF Mode 5 interrogators from Thales for integration with K-SAM, Biho-hybrid, TPS-830K and KP-SAM defence systems.
Australia requests an FMS for LAIRCM replacement components to be installed on transport aircraft as part of an RAAF upgrade programme.
UAE-developed DeployNet enables high-capacity bandwidth in geographically remote areas.
Rafael will host customers for a live demonstration of its popular RecceLite ISR targeting pod later this year.
Leonardo is pursuing export sales of the Miysis directional infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) system which could rise in the face of MANPADS proliferation.
Boeing says a data exchange pipeline will store and facilitate the analysis of supply chain data for the F-15SG aircraft fleet.
Modification raises the overall contract value for USSOCOM manpack radios to more than $550 million.