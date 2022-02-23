To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Hensoldt plugs IFF Mode 5 into South Korea

23rd February 2022 - 18:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Hensoldt IFF Mode 5 interrogators will be installed on South Korean systems such as the Maritime Surveillance Radar-II. (Image: LIG Nex1)

Hensoldt is providing IFF Mode 5 technology for South Korean coastal surveillance and air surveillance radars.

Hensoldt revealed on 18 February that it will deliver its latest IFF Mode 5 technology with radars for the Republic of Korea (ROK) Armed Forces.

The German company received two contracts from South Korean firm LIG Nex1, worth a combined €10 million ($), to deliver 20 MSSR 2000 ID monopulse secondary surveillance radars including test equipment and related services.

The IFF systems with enhanced Mode 5 encryption will be integrated into a number of coastal surveillance and air surveillance radars in South Korea, to improve their ability to distinguish hostile from friendly forces.

LIG Nex1 has also sourced IFF Mode 5 interrogators from Thales for integration with K-SAM, Biho-hybrid, TPS-830K and KP-SAM defence systems.

