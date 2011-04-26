Harris Corporation receives $20.4m Falcon II order from US Army
Harris Corporation, an international communications and information technology company, has received a $20.4 million order from the US Army for Falcon II AN/VRC-104(3) high-frequency vehicular radio systems for use in multiple variants of Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles.
The AN/VRC-104 is a fully integrated, vehicular communications system that includes the Falcon II AN/PRC-150 high-frequency tactical radio. The AN/PRC-150 delivers critically needed beyond line-of-sight Type-1 terrestrial communications. Widely deployed around the world, the AN/PRC-150 provides continuous coverage in the 1.6 to 60 MHz frequency range, with 150 watts of power in vehicular configurations. The system's beyond-line-of-site coverage enables forces to stay connected with mission-critical information when line-of-sight communications are not an option.
"The Falcon family of radios is providing vital communications capabilities in the majority of the DoD's MRAP vehicles," said Brendan O'Connell, president, US Department of Defense business, Harris RF Communications. "The AN/PRC-150 is particularly important for forces operating in terrain obstructed by mountains or other geographical features."
Harris RF Communications is the leading global supplier of secure radio communications and embedded high-grade encryption solutions for military, government and commercial organizations. The company's Falcon family of software-defined tactical radio systems encompasses manpack, handheld and vehicular applications. Harris RF Communications is also a leading supplier of assured communications systems and equipment for public safety, utility and transportation markets -- with products ranging from the most advanced IP voice and data networks to portable and mobile single- and multiband radios.
Source: Harris Corporation
