Sweden orders integrated ground-based air defence solution

10th December 2020 - 19:05 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Saab to provide new and upgraded radars under five-year contract

An integrated sensor and C2 system for use with ground-based air defence was ordered on 9 December by the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration.

Saab will provide the system under a five-year, SEK2.1 billion ($250 million) contract.

The order includes a number of Giraffe 4A multifunctional radars and upgrades of ...

