Digital Battlespace
Sweden orders integrated ground-based air defence solution
An integrated sensor and C2 system for use with ground-based air defence was ordered on 9 December by the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration.
Saab will provide the system under a five-year, SEK2.1 billion ($250 million) contract.
The order includes a number of Giraffe 4A multifunctional radars and upgrades of ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Raytheon steps up again for QEWR
Early warning radar system forms part of layered air and missile defence architecture
-
CTTSO receives tactical solution for defence against small drones
On-The-Move V4 blends a multi-sensor, multi-layer architecture to defend against various types of rotary and fixed-wing UAS
-
FAB sets its sights on dedicated cyber centre
CDCAER will plan and implement cyber defence and attack activities for the Brazilian Air Force
-
PREMIUM: US approves mobile communications package for Taiwan
Taiwan's communications and C4I networks would be under threat from PLA attack in any conflict, requiring more mobile systems.
-
M-Code upgrade promises more secure position, navigation and timing information
Ground control system can now handle secure signals broadcast by GPS satellites
-
PREMIUM: Pentagon takes meaningful steps towards a viable military Internet of Things
Efforts continue to place Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) firmly in the Pentagon's long-term acquisition plans.