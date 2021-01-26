Germany to receive VSAT terminals

Save this for later

Deal for NSSLGlobal follows long-term framework agreement in 2020.

NSSLGlobal is to provide 60 custom-made 1.5m very small aperture (VSAT) Receive Broadcast Management (RBM) terminals to the German Armed Forces with under the BW ST-II SATCOM programme.

The company defeated an incumbent supplier to win the contract, which is worth an undisclosed amount.

The deal, announced on 25 ...