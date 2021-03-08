Digital Battlespace

Germany orders Tactical Access Node

8th March 2021 - 08:55 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Integrated voice and data router will be supplied to meet urgent operational requirement in Germany.

RUAG is providing its Tactical Access Node (TAN) to the German Armed Forces.

A total of 55 TAN units will be provided to meet an urgent operational requirement under the German Multinational Interoperable Radio Connection Point programme, the company announced on 5 March.

The value of the deal was not ...

