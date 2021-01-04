Franco-Belgian satellite programme makes progress

Space Development Agency confirms Tracking Layer providers ​SpaceX and L3Harris to develop satellites for system to provide global indications, warning, tracking, and targeting of advanced missile threats, including hypersonic missile systems.

PREMIUM: US Army sets the pace for tactical communications software Software from Perspecta Labs will help the US Army to improve communications network agility and robustness in electromagnetically contested and congested environments.

DARPA sticks with Raytheon for next phase of MIDAS Phase II contract follows development of a digital/RF transceiver, an aperture radar and a monolithic microwave integrated circuit.

Raytheon aids engineering and tests of Next-Generation Jammer NGJ replaces legacy ALQ-99 used on the EA-18G electronic attack aircraft.

Netherlands orders Israeli-made vehicle computers Elbit to provide latest-generation tactical computers for Royal Netherlands Army.