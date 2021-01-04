Digital Battlespace

Franco-Belgian satellite programme makes progress

4th January 2021 - 12:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Two out of three CSO satellites are now in orbit.

A second Franco-Belgian Optical Space Component (CSO) military observation satellite was launched on 29 December 2019 from the Guyanese Space Centre, just before Belgian involvement in the predecessor Helios II programme expired on 31 December.

CSO-2 (pictured) features a very high-resolution optical instrument built by Thales Alenia Space.

Belgium has ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace