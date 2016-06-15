Eurosatory: Fischer launches USB 3.0 flash drive

Fischer Connectors has launched a USB 3.0 version of its Fischer Rugged Flash Drive designed for the safe transportation and storage of sensitive data in harsh environments, the company announced on 13 June.

The Rugged Flash Drive has a read speed of up to 100MB/s and comes in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB memory sizes.

It is available with the Fischer UltiMate and Fischer MiniMax Series interfaces, and is waterproof up to 120m. It resists shock, vibration, corrosion and extreme temperatures (-40°C to +85°C). Fischer Connectors claims that its circular connector interface and encapsulation technique guarantees data security in case of loss or theft.

The flash drive also features an activity LED and is suited for use in civil/military remotely operated underwater vehicles, UAVs, rugged computers and testing and measurement equipment.