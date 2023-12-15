Northrop Grumman tests IBCS missile defence in live environment

Northrop Grumman tested its Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) with the US Army during advanced live fire flight tests in November.

During advanced live fire flight tests at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, the IBCS demonstrated its ability to integrate sensors and effectors to the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS), fusing data across the battlespace.

Northrop Grumman said that during the tests, the IBCS detected, identified and maintained an accurate composite track of incoming low- and high-altitude threats by processing LTAMDS data. It also engaged and defeated an air-breathing cruise missile surrogate and a theatre ballistic missile surrogate through fire control of a Patriot Advanced Capability.

The company also integrated the developmental LTAMDS sensor into IBCS, which seeks to enhance battlespace awareness. The IBCS-enabled LTAMDS will replace existing Patriot radars when fielded in 2027.

IBCS is a command and control system designed to unify current and future assets in the battlespace, regardless of source, service or domain, Northrop Grumman claimed. Through its modular, open and scalable architecture, IBCS gives can fuse sensor data for a single actionable picture of the full battlespace to provide informed decisions for shooter optimisation.