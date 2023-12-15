Northrop Grumman tests IBCS missile defence in live environment
Northrop Grumman tested its Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) with the US Army during advanced live fire flight tests in November.
During advanced live fire flight tests at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, the IBCS demonstrated its ability to integrate sensors and effectors to the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS), fusing data across the battlespace.
Northrop Grumman said that during the tests, the IBCS detected, identified and maintained an accurate composite track of incoming low- and high-altitude threats by processing LTAMDS data. It also engaged and defeated an air-breathing cruise missile surrogate and a theatre ballistic missile surrogate through fire control of a Patriot Advanced Capability.
The company also integrated the developmental LTAMDS sensor into IBCS, which seeks to enhance battlespace awareness. The IBCS-enabled LTAMDS will replace existing Patriot radars when fielded in 2027.
IBCS is a command and control system designed to unify current and future assets in the battlespace, regardless of source, service or domain, Northrop Grumman claimed. Through its modular, open and scalable architecture, IBCS gives can fuse sensor data for a single actionable picture of the full battlespace to provide informed decisions for shooter optimisation.
More from Land Warfare
-
Panther MBT moves closer to production with $316 million development contract
Rheinmetall unveiled the KF51 Panther at Eurosatory 2022. The MBT will use Leopard 2 components in its bare chassis, but will feature a new turret and the Rheinmetall 130mm L/52 smoothbore gun.
-
Thales’ personal EW system Storm 2 set for 2025 launch
Information on Storm 2 was first revealed by Shephard in May last year when the primary focus of the system was counter-IED. The concepts of operation for the system have since changed .
-
Leonardo and KNDS set sights on Leopard MBT via cooperation agreement
In July the Italian Government said it was planning to buy 125 German Leopard MBT and in November Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani said the company was looking to get involved in the programme to upgrade the tanks.
-
Kongsberg to supply more air defence systems to Lithuania
The National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) was originally developed by Kongsberg and Raytheon to meet the requirements of the Royal Norwegian Air Force but is now in service with 13 countries.
-
Vehicles ordered for Poland’s PILICA+ short-range air defence system
The PILICA+ system, an intermediate solution between the lowest and middle layers of the Polish multi-layer air and missile defence system, has been based on the operational PSR-A PILICA system.
-
BAE Systems wins $8.8 billion deal to continue Holston Army Ammunition Plant operations
The deal will see BAE Systems continue the modernisation of the plant to ensure its future and improve manufacturing processes.