Japan’s E-2D Advanced Hawkeye takes off
Northrop Grumman has successfully completed the first flight of Japan’s E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft at the company’s Aircraft Integration Center of Excellence in Florida.
The aircraft is designed to provide 360-degree surveillance, with the new AN/APY-9 radar system identifying a larger number of targets at greater distances. It also features new avionics and a glass cockpit.
Japan's Ministry of Defense selected the E-2D in 2014 to fulfill the nation's airborne early warning requirements.
Northrop Grumman began production in 2016 on two Hawkeye aircraft which are now in the final production phase.
Jane Bishop, VP, E-2D AHE programs, Northrop Grumman, said: ‘The successful first flight of Japan’s E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is a significant milestone in delivering advanced airborne early warning and surveillance capabilities to the country.
‘The augmentation of the Japan Air Self Defense Force’s current Hawkeye fleet with the E-2D Advanced Hawkeyefurther strengthens its ability to meet Japan’s evolving security and intelligence needs.’
