Digital Battlespace

Falkonry expands AI footprint within USAF

6th August 2020 - 14:02 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Start-up machine learning company Falkonry has been awarded a contract by USAF innovation hub AFWERX under the Strategic Financing (STRATFI) programme, to broaden the adoption of operational AI software in the air force and across the broader DoD.

STRATFI was launched in March this year as the core strategic pillar ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace