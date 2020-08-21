Digital Battlespace

F-15E core processor to be repaired

21st August 2020 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Honeywell International will repair the advanced display core processor (ADCP) and digital mapping service on Boeing F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft.

Under a $20.8 million contract from the US Air Force Sustainment Center, Honeywell will carry out the work at Robins AFB in Georgia for completion by mid-August 2025.

This ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace