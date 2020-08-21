F-15E core processor to be repaired

Teledyne to help cool X-band radars Teledyne Brown Engineering announced on 20 August that it has been awarded a $29 million contract from Raytheon to produce and sustain cooling equipment units ...

Simulated MCM survey includes multi-architecture autonomy UK-based SeeByte and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US have joined forces in trials to test a multi-architecture autonomy framework. The Neptune ...

Commtact unveils new data link comms kit Commtact has launched a portable, lightweight (20kg) tactical communications kit for rapid and easy deployment in the field. The kit is based on the Commtact ...

AI-enhanced SeaFLIR sensor goes to Taiwan The Taiwan Coast Guard is the launch customer for the SeaFLIR 280-HDEP maritime surveillance system from FLIR Systems, under a $14.6 million contract agreed last ...

PREMIUM: French Air Force receives light recce aircraft after slight delay The French Ministry of the Armed Forces has received its first ALSR light surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft. The ministry received the aircraft on 31 July ...