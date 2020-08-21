Digital Battlespace
F-15E core processor to be repaired
Honeywell International will repair the advanced display core processor (ADCP) and digital mapping service on Boeing F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft.
Under a $20.8 million contract from the US Air Force Sustainment Center, Honeywell will carry out the work at Robins AFB in Georgia for completion by mid-August 2025.
This ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Teledyne to help cool X-band radars
Teledyne Brown Engineering announced on 20 August that it has been awarded a $29 million contract from Raytheon to produce and sustain cooling equipment units ...
-
Simulated MCM survey includes multi-architecture autonomy
UK-based SeeByte and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US have joined forces in trials to test a multi-architecture autonomy framework. The Neptune ...
-
Commtact unveils new data link comms kit
Commtact has launched a portable, lightweight (20kg) tactical communications kit for rapid and easy deployment in the field. The kit is based on the Commtact ...
-
AI-enhanced SeaFLIR sensor goes to Taiwan
The Taiwan Coast Guard is the launch customer for the SeaFLIR 280-HDEP maritime surveillance system from FLIR Systems, under a $14.6 million contract agreed last ...
-
PREMIUM: French Air Force receives light recce aircraft after slight delay
The French Ministry of the Armed Forces has received its first ALSR light surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft. The ministry received the aircraft on 31 July ...
-
Northrop Grumman to provide Guardian assemblies and transmitters to USN
The Defense Logistics Agency Aviation has issued a maximum $19.69 million delivery order, on behalf of the USN, to Northrop Grumman Mission Systems for Guardian laser ...