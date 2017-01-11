EW Singapore: Australia seeks to influence US jammer
Australia is looking at options to influence development of Raytheon's Next Generation Jammer (NGJ) by possibly entering into a cooperative agreement with the US Navy (USN), a senior Australian official revealed.
Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) director general of capability planning at Air Force Headquarters, Air Cdre Mike Kitcher, said the NGJ will be a key component of Project Air 5439 Phase 6, a further step in Australia’s Boeing EA-18G Growler airborne electronic attack acquisition programme.
‘Phase 6 is looking at upgrading the current Growler capability to the US Navy-common Advanced Growler capability, and one of the key components of
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from EW Singapore 2017 Show News
-
EW Singapore: Italy developing anti-UAV system
To meet an urgent need for a system to counter the threat from rogue UAVs, Elettronica (also known as ELT) continues to develop its ADRIAN …
-
EW Singapore: ARDRONIS reduces drone risk
Rohde & Schwarz is presenting its R&S ARDRONIS radio-controlled anti-UAV solution at the EW Singapore 2017 exhibition. The Automatic Radio-controlled Drone Identification Solution (ARDRONIS) has been …
-
EW Singapore: China prioritises IW capabilities
China is copying the Russian route of building information warfare capabilities, according to a keynote speaker at the Electronic Warfare Singapore conference and exhibition on …
-
EW Singapore: IZT launches wideband receivers
IZT announced the availability of two new digital wideband receivers for 2017: the R5000 and R3302. Launched at the inaugural Electronic Warfare Singapore exhibition, the R5000 …
-
EW Singapore: Thinklogical switches on solutions
A new secure C2 system for control rooms is being presented by US company Thinklogical at the Electronic Warfare Singapore conference and exhibition from 17-18 January. …
-
EW Singapore: D-TA covers the spectrum
D-TA Systems is highlighting its spectrum processing solutions, including the RFvision-360, at the inaugural Electronic Warfare Singapore 2016 exhibition from 17-18 January. Based on a …