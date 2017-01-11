To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

EW Singapore: Australia seeks to influence US jammer

11th January 2017 - 12:00 GMT | by Nigel Pittaway in Melbourne

RSS

Australia is looking at options to influence development of Raytheon's Next Generation Jammer (NGJ) by possibly entering into a cooperative agreement with the US Navy (USN), a senior Australian official revealed.

Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) director general of capability planning at Air Force Headquarters, Air Cdre Mike Kitcher, said the NGJ will be a key component of Project Air 5439 Phase 6, a further step in Australia’s Boeing EA-18G Growler airborne electronic attack acquisition programme.

‘Phase 6 is looking at upgrading the current Growler capability to the US Navy-common Advanced Growler capability, and one of the key components of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Nigel Pittaway

Author

Nigel Pittaway

Nigel Pittaway is a Shephard correspondent based in Melbourne, Australia.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from EW Singapore 2017 Show News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us