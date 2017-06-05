EW Europe: IAI Elta seeks unified vision
Technology associated with signals intelligence (SIGINT) must feature improved levels of sensitivity and frequency coverage in order to keep pace with emerging requirements from the contemporary battlespace.
According to Guy Alon, marketing director at IAI Elta's EW SIGINT and Communication Division, such requirements follow the emergence of new threats including LPI radars, low band radars, and digital frequency hopping networks which legacy solutions have difficulties dealing with.
‘What we see in the electronic warfare [EW] market today are several emerging vectors,’ Alon explained to Shephard. ‘Another vector is the miniaturisation and standardisation of SIGINT and EW systems. This enables
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from EW Europe 2017 Show News
-
EW Europe: Russia's electronic war in Ukraine
Russia has two army corps of proxies operating in Ukrainian territory, including electronic warfare companies, defence sources have revealed. These units are experts, trained to …
-
EW Europe: Keysight focuses on emerging challenges (video)
When you are up against complex threats in crowded RF environments, knowing that the EW systems on board your platform are in working order is …
-
EW Europe: End of show review (video)
Tim Fish and Grant Turnbull discuss some of the more noteworthy developments at this year's EW Europe conference and exhibition, held in London from 6-8 …
-
EW Europe: Narda on the hunt with SignalShark (video)
Narda - part of L3 Technologies - is showcasing its SignalShark product at this year's EW Europe exhibition in London. SignalShark is a real-time handheld …
-
EW Europe: EW can lead fight on terror
The proliferation of mobile communications over the past decade has made controlling and predicting terror attacks increasingly difficult.It is here that electronic warfare (EW) capabilities can …
-
EW Europe: UK to export EW data
Interoperability and establishing global partnerships in the electromagnetic environment (EME) is essential for operational planning. This is why the UK has set up the Electronic Warfare Operational …