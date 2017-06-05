To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

EW Europe: IAI Elta seeks unified vision

5th June 2017 - 17:00 GMT | by Andrew White in London

RSS

Technology associated with signals intelligence (SIGINT) must feature improved levels of sensitivity and frequency coverage in order to keep pace with emerging requirements from the contemporary battlespace.

According to Guy Alon, marketing director at IAI Elta's EW SIGINT and Communication Division, such requirements follow the emergence of new threats including LPI radars, low band radars, and digital frequency hopping networks which legacy solutions have difficulties dealing with.

‘What we see in the electronic warfare [EW] market today are several emerging vectors,’ Alon explained to Shephard. ‘Another vector is the miniaturisation and standardisation of SIGINT and EW systems. This enables

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Andrew White

Author

Andrew White

Andrew is a former editor of Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Andrew joined Shephard …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from EW Europe 2017 Show News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us