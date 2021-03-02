Digital Battlespace

European agencies explore joint development of secure SATCOM

2nd March 2021 - 09:28 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The European Defence Agency (EDA) and European Space Agency (ESA) have signed a memorandum of intent to explore ‘all relevant technology and capability opportunities for the gradual evolution and development of Next-Generation Secure Satellite Communication (NGSSC) systems’.

According to a 25 February statement from the EDA, the plan is to ...

