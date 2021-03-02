Digital Battlespace
European agencies explore joint development of secure SATCOM
The European Defence Agency (EDA) and European Space Agency (ESA) have signed a memorandum of intent to explore ‘all relevant technology and capability opportunities for the gradual evolution and development of Next-Generation Secure Satellite Communication (NGSSC) systems’.
According to a 25 February statement from the EDA, the plan is to ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
BAE Systems engages in EPAWSS production
New passive threat detection system will replace the Tactical Electronic Warfare System on the USAF F-15 fleet.
-
E-3 Sentry fleet to undergo communications network upgrade
Boeing to complete work on 31 AWACS aircraft by May 2024.
-
IDEX 2021: UAE company to work on C-UAV laser with European partners
MoU paves way for cooperation on laser technology as the United Arab Emirates develops an advanced counter-drone strategy.
-
PREMIUM: Northrop Grumman seeks role in new US Army JADC2 demo
Northrop Grumman wants to extend existing JADC2 links with the US Army by supporting EDGE 21.
-
Podcast: Five Eyes Connectivity - Australia and New Zealand
In this episode of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast, we hear how two of the smaller militaries in the Five Eyes alliance – Australia and New Zealand – are responding to a rapidly-changing world.
-
IDEX 2021: UAE to develop indigenous SATCOM solutions
Collaboration between UAE-based organisations focuses on the domestic production of critical aeronautical, modem and other advanced SATCOM technologies.