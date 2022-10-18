Euronaval 2022: AI with Cyclope accelerates maritime target identification and tracking, says HGH

HGH has added AI-powered data processing algorithms to its Cyclope video analytics software for coastal and maritime surveillance.

The new feature called Gaia, demonstrated during Euronaval 2022 in Paris on 18-21 October, ‘deeply improves the detection effectiveness (automatic classification) and streamlines surveillance operations’, HGH claimed in a statement.

The AI engine comprises three patent-pending neural networks designed for pattern recognition in maritime, land and air surveillance applications.

According to HGH, automatic classification with Gaia ‘is efficient at long-distance, on a very wide range of land and sea targets, from just a few pixels to very large objects’, aiding early detection of potential threat objects.

At Euronaval, HGH also showcased its new I²Q image processing library for ‘superior day/night image quality whatever the environmental conditions’.