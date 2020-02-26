Elta to support Future Sensing programme

Israel Aerospace Industries’ (IAI’s) Elta Systems has teamed up with the international accelerator MassChallenge office in Israel to offer an acceleration programme for Future Sensing companies.

The Future Sensing programme will target start-ups that develop high-frequency sensors, quantum computing, photonics, acoustics, ultrasonic and other disruptive sensory or sensory data fusion technologies.

Elta will offer participants support, including access to customers and global markets in which it is present, and the option to be integrated with its own airborne intelligence, cyber, ground and air defence, and space systems.

Yoav Turgeman, IAI VP and CEO of Elta, said: ‘Under the collaboration with MassChallenge, Elta will be part of the selection process of the start-ups that will participate in the Future Sensing programme and review the start-ups that already joined MassChallenge.

‘The identification of innovative technologies that are relevant for IAI needs will contribute considerably to our future growth engines. The accelerator programme includes mentoring, joint development and business collaborations. The participating start-ups will be chosen with Elta to develop technologies that meet pre-defined criteria to promote innovation, expand our business operations and preserve Elta’s technological superiority.’