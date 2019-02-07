To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Avionics refresh for RC-26B

7th February 2019 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Elbit Systems of America has received an initial $5 million contract from Support Systems Associates to provide an avionics refresh for the US Air National Guard's RC-26B fixed-wing ISR aircraft.

The total contract value will be $22 million if all options are exercised. Under the contract, Elbit Systems of America will provide avionics engineering, design, integration, modification, test and maintenance for the aircraft.

Raanan Horowitz, president and CEO of Elbit Systems of America, said: ‘The US Air National Guard can trust Elbit Systems of America to keep their aircraft mission ready. We are committed to delivering advanced avionics that modernise the RC-26B aircraft and enhance its relevance and sustainability.’

The work will be performed by 2021 from San Antonio, Texas.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us