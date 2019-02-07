Avionics refresh for RC-26B
Elbit Systems of America has received an initial $5 million contract from Support Systems Associates to provide an avionics refresh for the US Air National Guard's RC-26B fixed-wing ISR aircraft.
The total contract value will be $22 million if all options are exercised. Under the contract, Elbit Systems of America will provide avionics engineering, design, integration, modification, test and maintenance for the aircraft.
Raanan Horowitz, president and CEO of Elbit Systems of America, said: ‘The US Air National Guard can trust Elbit Systems of America to keep their aircraft mission ready. We are committed to delivering advanced avionics that modernise the RC-26B aircraft and enhance its relevance and sustainability.’
The work will be performed by 2021 from San Antonio, Texas.
