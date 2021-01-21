Digital Battlespace
HattoriX completes demonstration tour
The HattoriX AI-enabled target acquisition system from Elbit Systems has completed demonstrations for eight Western European militaries, the Israeli manufacturer announced on 18 January.
The series of capability demonstrations were performed in Europe, both in urban and rural environments by day and at night, ‘simulating a variety of operational scenarios ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Slovenia picks Type 163 laser target designator
Balkan republic becomes 23rd country to order high-energy target designator from Leonardo.
-
Elbit supports UK target acquisition effort
Elbit Systems UK wins place on Dismounted Joint Fires Integrators programme.
-
General Dynamics receives US Army enterprise IT contract for Europe
GDIT to continue delivery of secure IT services, including cybersecurity support, under new USAREUR task order.
-
Raytheon gets its teeth into JAWS
DARPA issues contract for all-domain battle management planning software.
-
SeaGuardian to include AESA capability
Seaspray 7500E V2 radar will be integrated in the centreline radar pod on maritime ISR platform.
-
L3Harris emerges at head of pack for HBTSS Phase IIa
Contract for L3Harris includes launch and early orbit testing of a prototype satellite payload to detect and track hypersonic missiles.