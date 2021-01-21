Digital Battlespace

HattoriX completes demonstration tour

21st January 2021

Elbit showcases AI-enabled target acquisition system in Europe.

The HattoriX AI-enabled target acquisition system from Elbit Systems has completed demonstrations for eight Western European militaries, the Israeli manufacturer announced on 18 January.

The series of capability demonstrations were performed in Europe, both in urban and rural environments by day and at night, ‘simulating a variety of operational scenarios ...

