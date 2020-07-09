None

Digital Battlespace

Elbit expands involvement in Swedish tactical radio upgrade programme

9th July 2020 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Elbit Systems is to provide an extra 1,000 of its E-LynX software-defined radios (SDRs) to the Swedish Army, the Israeli company announced on 8 July.

Elbit already supplies the SDR network solution for the Swedish armed forces and it began deliveries of E-LynX in 2018.

Radios in the latest ...

