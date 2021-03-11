Digital Battlespace

Elbit expands capabilities of mutli-sensor ISR payload

11th March 2021 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS
AMPS NG system includes a short-wave IR channel, operating alongside TV cameras and dual FLIR sensors.

Elbit Systems has integrated a short-wave IR (SWIR) channel in the newest version of its Advanced Multi-Sensor Payload System (AMPS NG) for targeting and ISR.

The new system is now in ‘final integration stages and flight tests’ aboard a UAV operated by an unnamed European air force, Elbit announced on ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace