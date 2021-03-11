Digital Battlespace
Elbit expands capabilities of mutli-sensor ISR payload
Elbit Systems has integrated a short-wave IR (SWIR) channel in the newest version of its Advanced Multi-Sensor Payload System (AMPS NG) for targeting and ISR.
The new system is now in ‘final integration stages and flight tests’ aboard a UAV operated by an unnamed European air force, Elbit announced on ...
