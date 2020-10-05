Digital Battlespace

Edgybees to USAF transition to JADC2

5th October 2020 - 08:59 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The USAF has awarded Edgybees a contract worth up to $950 million from the USAF for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of geo-registration technology for real-time, full-motion video.

Edgybees technology will be used across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development, to enable the USAF ...

