Digital Battlespace

EDA turns its thoughts to cognitive radio and radar

1st September 2020 - 14:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

The steering board of the European Defence Agency (EDA) has approved the launch of a new AI-focused research project to harden military communication and radar systems in contested EW environments

EDA member states Germany, the Netherlands and Poland will participate in the Communications and Radar Systems Hardened with Artificial Intelligence in a ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace