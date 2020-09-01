Digital Battlespace
EDA turns its thoughts to cognitive radio and radar
The steering board of the European Defence Agency (EDA) has approved the launch of a new AI-focused research project to harden military communication and radar systems in contested EW environments.
EDA member states Germany, the Netherlands and Poland will participate in the Communications and Radar Systems Hardened with Artificial Intelligence in a ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
DoD orders small tactical comms terminals from Viasat for FMS customers
US Naval Information Warfare System Command, acting on behalf of the Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS) Program Office, has ordered KOR 24A multi-channel small tactical terminals from ...
-
Lockheed to integrate Network Enabled Weapon software with Seahawks
The US Navy, via Naval Air Systems Command, has ordered labour and hardware from Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems for Phase 2 Network Enabled ...
-
Leidos to help improve F/A-18 electronic countermeasures
Leidos has been awarded a $58.91 million contract modification by US Naval Air Systems Command, to develop adaptive radar countermeasure software and firmware (ARC SW/FW) ...
-
Lockheed Martin carries on with Aegis Ashore design work in Japan
Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems will continue performing engineering design support and analysis of services of the Aegis Ashore system in Japan, under a ...
-
DISA seeks single contractor for Defense Enclaves Services provision
A new $11.7 billion tender is being prepared by the US Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for a single industry partner to consolidate, modernise and ...
-
S2 to work on EM spectrum receiver for USN
DARPA has selected S2 Corporation to build and demonstrate a prototype broadband electro-magnetic (EM) spectrum receiver system. A $9 million contract from the Naval Information ...