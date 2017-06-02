UDT Europe 2017: ECA wins Asia sub contract

ECA Group has received a contract from an undisclosed South East Asian navy to supply static frequency converters for two U209 class submarines, the company announced on 30 May.

The customer already operates two U209 class submarines outfitted with the company's static frequency converters. This contract covers the rest of the fleet.

ECA's Static Converter 20KVA-400 HZ and 60HZ will replace the submarines' existing rotary converters. The converter produces 120V/400HZ network or 60Hz depending on the version. It fits in existing submarine interfaces and can be dismantled into various sub-assemblies for easier integration.

ECA has also supplied its static frequency converters to the French Navy and other navies in South East Asia.