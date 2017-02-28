ECA details magnetic ranging system award

ECA Group will supply degaussing systems and magnetic ranging systems to an unnamed Asian military under a €7 million contract announced on 27 February.

Degaussing systems reduce the magnetic signature of submarines and surface ships; while magnetic ranging systems measure the vessel's magnetic signature.

ECA will supply its Sterna magnetic ranging system under the contract, a solution that combines an IT180 UAS and an embedded magnetometer and its digitizer. The UAS flies over the vessel to measure the ship's magnetic field using a magnetic sensor payload. The data is then analysed and degaussing parameters are computed.

Together these systems improve the efficiency of the vessel's signature reduction system, reducing vulnerability against underwater mines and enemy detectors.