EASA ETSO approval for Curtiss-Wright Fortress recorders

Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions has received European Technical Standard Order (ETSO) approval from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its Fortress family of flight data recorders.

The Fortress family includes combination cockpit voice recorders (CVR) and flight data recorders (FDR) that will exceed the requirements of the upcoming 2021 EASA minimum 25-hour cockpit voice recording mandate. Housed in a compact rugged unit, the new recorders are hard-mountable for fast, easy installation.

The Fortress range combines a CVR, FDR, DataLink recorder and airborne image recorder in a single unit and can be customised as per particular aircraft needs. The recorder can support expansion, making it easier and more cost-effective to add new functionality within the unit, such as MIL-STD-1553 data links, integrated acquisition and health and usage monitoring systems, all while reducing aircraft LRU count and overall system weight.

The CVR/FDRs meet the demanding requirements of EUROCAE ED-112A, deliver longer recording time and support the EUROCAE classes 4, 5 and 6 CVR. The EASA certifications include ETSO-C123c, ETSO-C124c, ETSO-C176a and ETSO-C177a. The Fortress family of recorders can be used for a wide range of aircraft platforms including helicopters, airliners, UAS, executive and military aircraft.