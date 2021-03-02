Digital Battlespace

E-3 Sentry fleet to undergo communications network upgrade

2nd March 2021 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Boeing to complete work on 31 AWACS aircraft by May 2024.

The entire fleet of E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS) aircraft operated by the USAF will receive a communications network upgrade modification from OEM Boeing, under a $10.13 million contract announced by the DoD on 26 February.

Work on all 31 aircraft will be performed at Tinker ...

