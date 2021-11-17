Dubai Airshow 2021: L3Harris Wescam focuses on Middle Eastern growth

WESCAM MX-series airborne targeting turrets pictured at the Dubai Airshow 2021. (Photo: Leonid Nersisyan)

The Canadian subsidiary of L3Harris Technologies is to install mission kits aboard the Calidus B-250, and it is eyeing similar work in future for the newly unveiled B-350 variant.

L3Harris Wescam has been one of the more active Western companies at the Dubai Airshow 2021 in terms of securing new defence-related contracts and opportunities.

For example, the Canadian subsidiary of L3Harris Technologies sealed a deal with Emirati company Calidus Aerospace LLC to develop and produce subsystems for the B-250 light multi-mission turboprop aircraft. L3Harris will design and produce mission kits for delivery to Calidus, the developer and manufacturer of the B-250.

These kits contain integrated solutions such as the WESCAM MX-15D EO/IR sensor, the VORTEXi dual-channel data link system for ISR communications, the Falcon III RF-7850A multichannel airborne networking radio and various other avionics.

An L3Harris representative emphasised to Shephard that the signed document is a firm contract, not an MoU. The company will deliver 12 kits for B-250 with an option to provide 12 more in future.

The source added that L3Harris hopes to secure a similar contract for the larger B-350 turboprop aircraft which was unveiled during the Dubai Airshow 2021.

In another development, L3Harris on 16 November signed an MoU with EDGE subsidiary EARTH to set up a WESCAM MX-Series EO/IR systems service centre in the UAE.

Both parties stated that the aim is to localise WESCAM MX service capabilities in the UAE as a WESCAM Authorized Service Center (WASC) in 2022.

Omar Al Zaabi, SVP and head of programme acquisition at EDGE, said: ‘By collaborating with L3Harris, we will create an advanced assembly facility enabling end-users here in the UAE and across the region, to fully benefit from both EARTH’s and L3Harris’ turnkey solutions, and greater knowledge sharing, to provide them with the superior technological, engineering, and logistical servicing of WESCAM MX-Series EO/IR systems.’

The L3 Harris representative mentioned to Shephard that the WASC plans are ‘serious’ and the MoU is likely to evolve into a firm agreement. As EDGE places an emphasis on developing autonomous technologies, it will need to also focus on servicing subsystems and other equipment installed on UAVs, for example.

At the same time, by opening a service centre in UAE, L3Harris hopes to work on its equipment used by other Middle Eastern customers such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and US Central Command forces based in the region.