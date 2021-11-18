Dubai Airshow 2021: EDGE and IAI to set up joint EO centre

MOSP 3000 HD EO turret. (Photo: IAI)

IAI hopes to introduce its POP family to a broader Middle East audience.

In yet another industrial partnership announced during the Dubai Airshow, EDGE and IAI signed an MoU to set up a UAE-based EO marketing and maintenance facility.

The agreement, as revealed by the two parties on 18 November, ‘covers electro-optics advanced systems including IAI's POP family (Plug-in Optronic Payload) systems, MiniPOP and MOSP (Multi-mission Optronic Stabilized Payload) surveillance payloads for land, naval and air applications’.

POP systems feature a laser designator and eye-safe rangefinder. MiniPOP is a dual-axis gyrostabilised payload with a continuous-zoom colour day camera and a thermal imaging camera. MOSP is a highly stabilised long-range reconnaissance and targeting multi-sensor family of payloads for airborne and maritime applications.

Boaz Levy, president and CEO of IAI said that establishing local facilities is ‘central and critical to our UAE strategy’s success’, adding: ‘We will work together to provide state of the art EO/IR systems and optimise turnaround time to better serve local end-users.’