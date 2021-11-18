Dubai Airshow 2021: EDGE and IAI to set up joint EO centre

Dubai Airshow 2021: DIT DSO reaffirms UAE cooperation
The director of the Department for International Trade, Defence and Security Organisation spoke exclusively to Shephard about the UK’s partnership strategy with the UAE.
In yet another industrial partnership announced during the Dubai Airshow, EDGE and IAI signed an MoU to set up a UAE-based EO marketing and maintenance facility.
The agreement, as revealed by the two parties on 18 November, ‘covers electro-optics advanced systems including IAI's POP family (Plug-in Optronic Payload) systems, MiniPOP and MOSP (Multi-mission Optronic Stabilized Payload) surveillance payloads for land, naval and air applications’.
POP systems feature a laser designator and eye-safe rangefinder. MiniPOP is a dual-axis gyrostabilised payload with a continuous-zoom colour day camera and a thermal imaging camera. MOSP is a highly stabilised long-range reconnaissance and targeting multi-sensor family of payloads for airborne and maritime applications.
Boaz Levy, president and CEO of IAI said that establishing local facilities is ‘central and critical to our UAE strategy’s success’, adding: ‘We will work together to provide state of the art EO/IR systems and optimise turnaround time to better serve local end-users.’
Munition guidance kits for the UAE Armed Forces combine inertial measurement, satellite guidance and an optional semi-active laser seeker.
The Tejas Light Combat Aircraft was prominent in the flying display at the Dubai Airshow this year, as manufacturer HAL eyes first deliveries of the Mk1A variant by early 2023, and work continues on the more advanced Mk2.
EDGE has announced the launch of GPS-Protect, an anti-jam system that covers air, land and sea applications.
The Canadian subsidiary of L3Harris Technologies is to install mission kits aboard the Calidus B-250, and it is eyeing similar work in future for the newly unveiled B-350 variant.
A prototype AW609 performed its debut trade show demonstration flight and there is a hint of Saudi interest — but what about the potential sale of tiltrotors to the UAE?