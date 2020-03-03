Dstl to fund AI in warship damage control research programme

The Defence and Science Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has awarded a £1m research contract to Frazer-Nash, Decision Lab and Survivability to take part in the ‘Intelligent Ship -The Next Generation’ project.

The three companies will collaborate to assess how AI can reduce information overload of a defence platform crews and support their day-to-day work.

Neil Hunt, Business Manager at Frazer-Nash said: ‘Our project focuses on optimising damage control and firefighting strategies on warships. Recovering the capabilities of a damaged ship during operations makes for a highly complex and challenging environment.’

Hunt continued: ‘By using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, huge amounts of data on the ship’s systems can be gathered and analysed much more quickly than would be possible by humans.’

The programme is being overseen by the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA).