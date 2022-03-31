DSA 2022: Network-centric project on track in Malaysia

Work by local company OpenApps on Phase 1B (1) of the Malaysian Armed Forces’ Network Centric Operations (NCO) programme is going smoothly despite the disruptions bought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, MD Abdul Hamid Shaikh has told Shephard.

Speaking during the Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2022 exhibition in Kuala Lumpur, Abdul Hamid said that while software, programming and digital integration work had not been disrupted, supply chain disruptions had delayed installation of equipment.

COVID cases at areas where his team needed to conduct surveys, inspections along with work had also disrupted the work schedule — but the programme remains on track for implementation within the contracted three-year period.

OpenApps had participated in a tender for the Phase 1B (1) programme in 2019 and it was awarded the contract in 2020.

Phase 1B (1) is a three-year programme for integration work on several Malaysian Armed Forces platforms, tying them into the NCO common operating picture.

Platforms and systems in this process include the BMSs for the Malaysian Army’s AV-8 Gempita AFVs and ACV-300 Adnan APCs; the combat systems for the Royal Malaysian Navy’s Kedah-class corvettes; and the mission systems for the Royal Malaysian Air Force’s A400M transport aircraft.

The work also involves Link 16 integration plus integration of Coastal Surveillance Systems 1206 and Spexer 2000 Coastal AESA radars along the eastern Sabah coastline.

Originally, the NCO programme was divided into numbered alphabetical phases but the limited budget provided for the programme has resulted in these phases being further broken up into numbered subsections to match the funding allocated.

OpenApps is also putting together a secured data lake for the NCO ecosystem with varied levels of user access based on rank and taskings. In line with the sensitive nature of the work, the OpenApps project team is working out of a building in a secure military base.

Abdul Hamid said that while the Phase 1B(1) contract runs until November 2023, OpenApps has been put on standby notice that it may be asked to perform additional new contracted work to further refine and integrate the NCO system.