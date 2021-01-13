Digital Battlespace
Dozens of firms line up to compete in JADC2
Development of a Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) system continued on 12 January with the latest contract announcement from the DoD.
A-Tech, KPMG and Perspecta Labs are among the 37 companies (mainly SMEs specialising in software integration) selected by the USAF to compete for awards totalling up to ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
ThinKom completes phased-array antenna tests
VICTS technology demonstrates compatibility with AEHF satellite protected waveforms.
-
PREMIUM: IFF transponder tech for UAVs achieves economy of scale
Miniature Mode-5/Mode-S ATC and IFF transponders are being developed for installation on military UAVs.
-
Space Development Agency confirms Tracking Layer providers
SpaceX and L3Harris to develop satellites for system to provide global indications, warning, tracking, and targeting of advanced missile threats, including hypersonic missile systems.
-
PREMIUM: US Army sets the pace for tactical communications software
Software from Perspecta Labs will help the US Army to improve communications network agility and robustness in electromagnetically contested and congested environments.
-
DARPA sticks with Raytheon for next phase of MIDAS
Phase II contract follows development of a digital/RF transceiver, an aperture radar and a monolithic microwave integrated circuit.
-
Raytheon aids engineering and tests of Next-Generation Jammer
NGJ replaces legacy ALQ-99 used on the EA-18G electronic attack aircraft.