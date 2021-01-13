Digital Battlespace

Dozens of firms line up to compete in JADC2

13th January 2021 - 11:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

USAF picks 37 companies to battle for up to $950 million of JADC2 contracts.

Development of a Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) system continued on 12 January with the latest contract announcement from the DoD.

A-Tech, KPMG and Perspecta Labs are among the 37 companies (mainly SMEs specialising in software integration) selected by the USAF to compete for awards totalling up to ...

