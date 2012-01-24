DLS wins UK MOD contract

Data Link Solutions (DLS) has announced that it has been awarded a contract by the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) to provide Link 16 sustainment and engineering services to MOD Tactical Data Links Delivery Team. The contract, announced 23 January 2012, takes the form of a five-year, asset availability and post design services contract worth $29 million.

According to the company, the DLS Waddington Support Facility will provide sustainment, engineering and design support services to the UK MOD. The agreement includes DLS support for the application and integration of Link 16 Joint Tactical Information Distribution System (JTIDS) terminals, Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS) terminals and the AN/URC-138(V)1 Information Distribution System.



The DLS Waddington Support Facility will provide serviceable, mission-capable Link 16 terminal assets to meet MOD operational requirements. This will improve line replacement unit availability at a designated MOD point-of-exchange supporting the front line commands and platform delivery teams.



DLS is a joint venture between BAE Systems and Rockwell Collins. Its Link 16 solutions provide real-time data communications, situational awareness and navigation and, in some cases, digital voice, all in a jam-resistant, crypto-secured package. Today, various types of MIDS terminals are providing interoperable communications aboard US and coalition tactical fighter aircraft, command and control aircraft, ships and ground sites.