Deployable Lanza radar passes NATO tests

Lanza 3D deployable radar. (Photo: Indra)

Tests verified the ability of the Lanza 3D deployable air defence radar to detect and track ballistic missiles.

The Lanza 3D deployable long-range radar from Indra Sistemas has passed NATO tests for detecting and tracking tactical ballistic missiles.

Lanza demonstrated its ability to provide C2 and airspace control centres ‘with the information needed to alert and neutralise tactical ballistic missile attacks’, manufacturer Indra announced on 3 January.

Various ballistic missile flight profiles were tested during the tests (held in Guadalajara, Spain) to verify the detection, trace initiation and tracking capabilities of the radar. ‘Different launch and impact points and trajectories of different length and/or height were also considered,’ Indra added.

The Spanish company is in the process of delivering an undisclosed number of Lanza systems to the NATO Deployable Air Command and Control Centre. Other Lanza radars are being supplied for the Spanish Air Force and UK RAF.