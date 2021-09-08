Delivering Information Advantage to UK Defence and Security (sponsored podcast discussion)

Artificial intelligence becomes the critical enabler of future operations (Studio)
The US and its allies have found themselves in the middle of an AI arms race, with the prize of decision dominance on the battlefield for whoever gets there first.
The second episode of Shephard Studio’s Artificial Intelligence on the Battlefield podcast, sponsored by our partner Systel, looks more closely at the military applications of AI.
