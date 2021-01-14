Digital Battlespace Delivering Actionable Intelligence in the Modern Battlespace (sponsored)

Actionable Intelligence, the delivery of the right information at the right time and in the right context, is of supreme value to key decision-makers in all military branches. Not only does it facilitate operational success but most importantly – it saves lives. But to achieve this is a challenge. The last two decades have seen a massive proliferation of sensors deployed in the battlespace, from satellites through to tactical drones and man-carried systems. In the past, obtaining a specific data item from a specific single source was considered the apex of intelligence production. Contemporary infantry officer, tank commander, pilot or naval weapon system operator all have access to more sensor data than could ever be imagined in the past. If just a decade ago the main problem was a lack of data, then today's intelligence consumers are in fact drowning in it. At the same time, the battlefield has become more dynamic and complex, with targets being more ambiguous and difficult to identify. Unless this data is quickly and effectively processed into useful information, it becomes futile and even creates undesirable clutter and noise. Therefore, the timely extraction and analysis of every thread of relevant information from each available source to create a clear and accurate intelligence picture has become a challenge of paramount importance.

ELTA Systems, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), has a five-decade legacy producing C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) sensors and systems for the worldwide defense and HLS markets. These include spaceborne, airborne, naval and ground sensors in all major disciplines: radar, SIGINT, IMINT, full-motion video (FMV), launch detection systems (LDS) and even WAMI (Wide Area Motion Imagery), combined with cyber intelligence systems. To leverage the operational potential of all these sensors and systems, ELTA created a designated Intelligence Directorate staffed by former high-ranking officers who gained extensive relevant experience serving in elite units of the Israel Defense Force (IDF). Pooling their vast knowledge and operational background, they developed STARLIGHT, a next-generation multi-intelligence (MULTI-INT) analysis platform turning multi-domain sensor data into actionable intelligence to establish information superiority and support optimized decision making.